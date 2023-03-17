The Feel Good Group has applied for change of use of a vacant unit at Celtic Point to house one of its Tanning Shop outlets – which will offer a range of tanning beds and showers, along with consultation from expert staff.

The company currently has bases in Sheffield, Nottingham and Lincoln, but if the application is given the green light by council planners, it will be offering its services much closer to home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celtic Point in Worksop.

A planning statement issued on behalf of the company reads: “The subject property has remained vacant for over one year despite being marketed for retail

use. The Feel Good Group will be able to secure the long-term viable use of these premises.”

Advertisement

Advertisement