News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
3 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
3 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
3 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
5 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy
5 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60

Country's biggest tanning chain set to move into Worksop with new salon

Britain’s largest tanning chain looks set to move into Worksop after an application was made to Bassetlaw District Council which would allow them to move into a vacant premises in the town.

By Andy. Done-Johnson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:50 GMT- 1 min read

The Feel Good Group has applied for change of use of a vacant unit at Celtic Point to house one of its Tanning Shop outlets – which will offer a range of tanning beds and showers, along with consultation from expert staff.

The company currently has bases in Sheffield, Nottingham and Lincoln, but if the application is given the green light by council planners, it will be offering its services much closer to home.

Read More
Plans submitted to convert derelict Worksop cinema into 21 new apartments
Celtic Point in Worksop.
Celtic Point in Worksop.
Celtic Point in Worksop.
Most Popular

A planning statement issued on behalf of the company reads: “The subject property has remained vacant for over one year despite being marketed for retail

use. The Feel Good Group will be able to secure the long-term viable use of these premises.”

The application will be considered by Bassetlaw Council at a future date.

WorksopBritainBassetlaw District CouncilLincolnNottinghamSheffield