Councillors at Bassetlaw District Council’s planning committee meeting last night (January 4) refused Lidl GB’s application to build a new store on brownfield land east of Carlton Road, opposite Worksop Train Station.

The discount food store giant’s application had also requested permission to demolish two houses and build ‘up to’ 71 new homes, as well as a restaurant/cafe with drive-thru facilities, and a car park with 110 spaces. It was expected to create up to 70 full and part-time jobs.

Advertisement

The case officer had recommended the application for approval, subject to a section 106 agreement, despite dozens of neighbours’ concerns of increased traffic, air pollution, and damage to a conservation site.

An application to build a Lidl store on land off Carlton Road has been refused by councillors.

A similar proposal was refused on December 9, 2020 after concerns were raised over its impact on the town centre.

A campaign group called We Love Worksop, set up to protect the town centre in 2020 against Lidl’s initial application, had been urging councillors to refuse the proposal once more amid concerns that it would draw trade out of the town centre, and reduce the appeal of new retailers moving to the area.

Advertisement

Steve Dacombe, manager of Priory Shopping Centre, had previously called Lidl’s plans "a grave threat to the future of Worksop’s town centre” and last month he urged councillors to “do the right thing”.

More details to follow.

Advertisement