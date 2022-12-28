The application, on a four-hectare site on land east of Carlton Road, is being recommended for approval, subject to a S106 agreement, despite dozens of objections from neighbours.

Bassetlaw Council’s planning committee will make a decision at a meeting on January 4.

Two homes would be demolished and replaced by a Lidl foodstore - including a car park with 110 spaces, a restaurant/cafe with drive-thru facilities, and the erection of ‘up to’ 71 houses.

Lidl has applied to build a new store and drive-thru on land off Carlton Road, Worksop.

The application was previously refused by councillors on December 9, 2020, after concerns were raised over the impact on town centre businesses.

The plans were resubmitted in late 2021 after no other “potential alternative sites” for the development were found within the town centre.

Following a public consultation, 58 objections and 51 letters of support were received. The objections were on the grounds of traffic congestion, air pollution, damage to a conservation site, increase in antisocial behaviour, and no need for another supermarket.

However, letters in support stated the current site is an “eye-sore”, that it will boost the town’s economy through the creation of more jobs, create more affordable housing, and provide more shopping choices.

Concerns and objections have also been raised by a number of public authorities, including the district council's Conservation department as it would lead to the demolition of two buildings in Mr Straw's Conservation area.

The National Trust has questioned whether the potential “detrimental effect” on the conservation area by the retail site and car park could be mitigated against by the creation of a “broader and more varied landscaping strip” along the northern boundary of the site.

Network Rail has also raised concerns on the site’s proximity to the level crossing and has requested £75,000 to improve the level crossing. It has also objected to the installation of a new pedestrian crossing north of the one on Carlton Road.

The district council’s parks and open spaces department has requested £26,802 from the developer to fund improvements to play facilities within the area of the proposed development under a S106 agreement.

The county council has also requested £2,497 towards library provision, and £7,000 towards Bassetlaw Action Centre’s community transport scheme.

A campaign group called We Love Worksop, set up to protect the town centre in 2020, has been urging councillors to refuse Lidl’s latest application once more.

Steve Dacombe, manager of the Priory Shopping Centre, has previously spoken out about his fears that the out-of-town application could cause “irreversible damage” by reducing town centre trade and investment.

Speaking ahead of the committee meeting, Mr Dacombe said: “On 4 January 2023, Bassetlaw councillors will have a crucial and historic decision to make.

“A prosperous town centre is crucial to any community, providing economic, cultural and mental health benefits, particularly to elderly and vulnerable people.

“Once a town experiences a loss of attractions and enterprise in its high street, this can have a knock-on effect, as people do not want to live and work in a place where there is nothing going on. The proposed Lidl will impact existing shops and future investment in the town centre.

“We urge councillors to do the right thing – this is a fundamental decision which will decide the fate of our town centre. There is no going back.”

Lidl GB declined to comment.

But the retailer previously stated: “At a time when household budgets are under increasing pressure, it is our absolute priority to ensure that as many households as possible have access to good food at affordable prices.

