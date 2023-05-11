Council issues warning after 'disgusting' fly-tipped waste discovered by walker in Clumber Park

A local resident, who declined to be named, was enjoying a relaxing walk earlier this week when they came across the mess.

They said: “We were out walking with our son on one of the paths to Clumber Park when we saw it.

“It is disgusting, I can’t believe how people treat the environment.”

Some of the fly-tipped waste discovered in Clumber Park.

The resident immediately reported the issue to Newark & Sherwood Council, which is investigating.

A council spokesman said: “Our team has been made aware of a fly tip in the Clumber Park area and is currently investigating the incident.

“As the fly-tip was found on private land, we will notify the landowner to clear the waste.”

The council has also issued a reminder that fly-tipping is illegal and could result in severe punishment.

Waste was strewn across the path around five minutes' walk from the Duncan Wood Lodge car park.

“Anyone found guilty of fly tipping offences can receive an unlimited fine and a prison sentence,” the spokesman added.

“Not only is fly-tipping illegal, but it is a blight on our communities, so we urge residents to be our eyes and ears and report these incidents to the council.

“Residents should always ensure their waste is being disposed of legitimately, and when employing a third-party to dispose of waste ensure they have the required licenses.

“This can be checked on the Environment Agency website.”

Residents can help to reduce fly-tipping by: