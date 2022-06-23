A group of travellers have pitched up at Farr Park car park, off Chapel Walk, a year after they were last evicted from the site.

Council bosses have said the encampment is ‘unathorised and constitutes an act of trespass’.

Yesterday (June 22), a Bassetlaw District Council spokesperson said that the council must follow a set legal route and has served a notice to the travellers in the car park asking them to move on.

Caravans have again pitched up at Farr Park car park in Worksop.

The spokesperson said that if the notice is ignored then the council will have to get a court order for possession of the land.

If the court order is granted and the travellers ignore the possession notice, then the court bailiff will be used to enforce the order.

A council spokesperson added that they cannot issue the travellers with a parking fine as it is an act of trespass.

They said: “By issuing parking tickets the implication is that by purchasing a parking ticket, it would be acceptable to park up the caravans and associated vehicles in the Car Park.

"We would not then be able to take legal action to regain possession of the land.”

The travellers encamped on the car park in May last year before returning again a month later in June.

However, the travellers then gained access to the park before eventually leaving it in a state costing the council £4,000 to clean.