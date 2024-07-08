Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A water company carrying out works near a protected Roman Villa near Worksop has spoken out to allay residents fears that the project could damage the historical site.

Severn Trent is carrying out work to install a storm drainage tank off Blyth Road in Oldcotes near that site of the Roman Villa – discovered in May 1870 during the erection of St Helen's Church.

Concerned residents contacted the Worksop Guardian expressing fears that the work could damage the heritage site.

John Rimmington said: “This is in the conservation area and is listed under National Heritage, I don’t understand how they can do this.”

Blyth Road, Oldcotes near the site of a historical Roman Villa

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We are currently carrying out vital work off Blyth Road in Oldcotes to install a storm drainage tank that will help reduce flooding in the area. Our work is taking place on private land near to a heritage site, but not on it. While we’re not working on the heritage site, we’re still taking careful measures and did ground trials ahead of any work starting, and we’re working with archaeologists throughout.”

Severn Trent confirmed a geo-archaeological study had taken place on site at the start of last year which consisted of trial holes and bore holes and that nothing was found and the soil was considered to be of low geoarchaeological and archaeological potential.

The spokesman also said the heritage site is in the north west of the field with works happening in the south east

The spokesman added: “Our contractor has been briefed to report any findings within one hour to the project team.”Remains of the Roman Villa were discovered in May 1870 during the erection of St Helen's Church in a field known as the Manor Field.

The earliest proof of occupation was the Roman Villa located under the church.

The ordnance survey map for the village indicates the site of a former Roman villa near St Helen’s Church, off Main Street, which may have links to Hermeston Hall.