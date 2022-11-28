Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s adult mental health services and mental health services for older people have moved from Bassetlaw Hospital to Bassetlaw Council’s Queen’s Buildings, on Potter Street, Worksop.

The move to the Queen’s Buildings provides a community-based location, with the added benefits of being co-located with partner organisations, such as the council housing teams, the local department for work and pensions, local police teams and neighbourhood support teams.

This means that a multi-agency, recovery-focused, support pathway can be offered to people who experience mental illness.

This includes the following services –

Adult Mental Health

• Bassetlaw Local Mental Health Team

• Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment team

• Family Intervention Team

• Outpatient clinics

Mental Health Services for Older People

• Bassetlaw Community Mental Health Team

• Dementia Outreach Services

• Memory Assessment Services

• Outpatient clinics

The Mental Health Liaison Team will remain at Bassetlaw Hospital.

Around 1,000 patients are currently being supported by the community teams. The teams receive around 3,200 referrals per year and deliver more than 25,000 contacts each year.

The mental health long-term plans set out ambitions for improving access to mental health services through the development of joined-up services.

Julie Attfield, executive director local mental health services said: “We are delighted to see these moves for community services taking place.

