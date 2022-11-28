Community mental health services at Bassetlaw Hospital relocated to new Worksop base
Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s community mental health services have been relocated to a new base in Worksop to allow multi-agency support.
Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s adult mental health services and mental health services for older people have moved from Bassetlaw Hospital to Bassetlaw Council’s Queen’s Buildings, on Potter Street, Worksop.
The move to the Queen’s Buildings provides a community-based location, with the added benefits of being co-located with partner organisations, such as the council housing teams, the local department for work and pensions, local police teams and neighbourhood support teams.
This means that a multi-agency, recovery-focused, support pathway can be offered to people who experience mental illness.
This includes the following services –
Adult Mental Health
• Bassetlaw Local Mental Health Team
• Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment team
• Family Intervention Team
• Outpatient clinics
Mental Health Services for Older People
• Bassetlaw Community Mental Health Team
• Dementia Outreach Services
• Memory Assessment Services
• Outpatient clinics
The Mental Health Liaison Team will remain at Bassetlaw Hospital.
Around 1,000 patients are currently being supported by the community teams. The teams receive around 3,200 referrals per year and deliver more than 25,000 contacts each year.
The mental health long-term plans set out ambitions for improving access to mental health services through the development of joined-up services.
Julie Attfield, executive director local mental health services said: “We are delighted to see these moves for community services taking place.
“The co-location of our services in the community with our partner organisations will make a real difference to the support we can offer to local people. Thank you to everyone involved for making these plans a reality.”