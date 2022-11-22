Thornberry Animal Sanctuary cooks up a treat for Bluebell Wood families

One of Thornberry Animal Sanctuary’s projects focused on creating a safe space, with fun workshops where people of all ages could mix and enjoy learning new skills and activities.

The activities were held weekly throughout summer in Thornberry’s purpose-built café at its site on Todwick Road, North Anston

A number of organisations took part in the project including naerby Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, which cares for children and young adults with life-threatening and life-shortening

Bluebell Wood mum Michelle Windle Pizza Making at Thornberry

conditions.

The workshops were led by the Thornberry café team and included pizza making, cake making, pesto making and wreath making.

Ged Jenkins-Omar, Thornberry fundraising manager said “This project was an excellent way for Thornberry to use its café to benefit other charities and community groups.

Bluebell Sherry Leigh (right) with a Thornberry team member

“We are well known for looking after animals, but we also do a lot of work with vulnerable people, providing work and volunteer experience opportunities – this was a further addition to that.”

Sheffield mum Michelle Windle, whose daughter Olivia is supported by the hospice, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the pizza-making workshop. It was lovely to meet other parents and have some time for myself for a few hours.”

Sherry Leigh, hospice family support co-ordinator, said: “We are so grateful to Thornberry for inviting us and hope our two charities can find more ways of working together.

