Little ones can enjoy over 3,800 acres of parkland for free during half-term

Hundreds of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire former workers at the chain have lost their jobs during a wave of closures in September and this month.

The Worksop town centre branch closed its doors for the final time last month, along with the Mansfield, Sutton and Chesterfield – while hundreds of jobs also went at the Worksop-based contact and distribution centres.

In a bid to support ex-workers and their families Clumber Park are offering one day of free access to former workers and their loved ones.

Little ones can enjoy over 3,800 acres of parkland, walking and cycling trails, a woodland play park, a den building wood and indoor discovery centre.

Complimentary passes can be collected from Citizens Advice Bassetlaw, 100 - 102 Bridge Street, Worksop, between 9.30 and 2pm Monday to Friday.