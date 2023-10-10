More jail for Ranby inmate who tipped bucket of human waste over guard’s head

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottingham Crown Court heard the officer didn't ordinarily work on Kane Dawson’s wing but was called over to deal with another incident on April 18.

Stuart Lody, prosecuting, said “often in this type of case there is a degree of animosity,” but Dawson’s victim was unknown to him, so “perhaps he did it in order to gain kudos with other prisoners.”

“It was a disgusting, foul-smelling mess which made that officer feel ill for some weeks afterwards the stench was apparently so awful,” he said.

Nottingham Crown Court.

“He was thoroughly disgusted by the whole incident and deeply upset – as were other officers.

“He struggled to eat anything for days. The attack has continued to have an impact on his mental health.

In a statement, the officer said: “When I first started my career I expected a certain level of violence and abuse. Most of the time this is not personal. This was a deliberate and premeditated attack.”

He said it was “much worse than being punched and kicked” and he couldn't get the smell out of his nose for some time.

“Being singled out in an environment where we already out-numbered 30 to one is terrifying," the officer added.

Dawson, who has 14 previous convictions for 36 offences was jailed for robbery and theft in June 2021. He was due for release in December. He has a relevant previous conviction from 2017 for assaulting a constable.

Dawson, aged 22, and currently of HMP Nottingham, admitted administering a poison/noxious thing with intent to injure/aggrieve when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

Stefan Fox, mitigating, said he deserved full credit for his guilty plea.

“Two years ago he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and at the time he wasn't properly medicated for those conditions,” he said.

“He accepts he is now facing the barrel end of another sentence. He now knows he will not spend Christmas with his family.

“He was moved out of Ranby, where it happened, to Nottingham - which is not somewhere anyone would choose to be.”