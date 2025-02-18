Cirque du North Notts is back in Worksop this May
On Saturday, May 17, the Worksop Old Market Square will turn into a circus for the community from 10am and 4pm.
This family-friendly event is organised by North Notts BID, offering visitors a variety of entertainment at the circus.
Attendees can expect live circus-themed performances, traditional fairground rides, street food, magic shows, and a walkabout animatronic lion, along with more.
The popular act 'A Million Dreams' will also be making a return this year, performing hits from the movies 'The Greatest Showman,' 'The Lion King,' and other classics.
Town centre businesses and eateries will be open and ready to serve food and drinks throughout the day.
If you are interested in attending, readers can register their interest or mark yourself as going on the official event's page on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/5nH81bEy4.
