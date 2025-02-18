Cirque du North Notts is back in Worksop this May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Notts BID is thrilled to announce the return of Cirque du North Notts this year, offering free fun for all the family.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, May 17, the Worksop Old Market Square will turn into a circus for the community from 10am and 4pm.

This family-friendly event is organised by North Notts BID, offering visitors a variety of entertainment at the circus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees can expect live circus-themed performances, traditional fairground rides, street food, magic shows, and a walkabout animatronic lion, along with more.

Cirque du North Notts by North Notts BID.

The popular act 'A Million Dreams' will also be making a return this year, performing hits from the movies 'The Greatest Showman,' 'The Lion King,' and other classics.

Town centre businesses and eateries will be open and ready to serve food and drinks throughout the day.

If you are interested in attending, readers can register their interest or mark yourself as going on the official event's page on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/5nH81bEy4.