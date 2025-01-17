Excitement as new North Notts radio station set to launch in Worksop
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
‘North Notts Radio’ has been specifically created for the community and will be accessible to listeners nationwide.
According to the station’s creators, North Notts BID – North Notts Radio will include a series of friendly presenters who will play music ranging from the 1980s to today’s latest hits, while also keeping listeners informed about local news, upcoming events, and special offers from BID member businesses in the area.
In a social media post about the launch, a BID spokesperson said: “BID members, this new platform is a great way for you to promote your business. We will be updating our website with more information on how to advertise through the radio shortly.”
Readers can follow North Notts Radio on Facebook for more updates on the station's launch.
For updates on how to advertise your business on the radio, visit: northnottsbid.co.uk.
