Chief Scout Bear Grylls awarded a Worksop Scout the highest accolade in Scouting for adventure and skill development.

Luke Annals, former Outwood Valley pupil, received the King’s Scout award and was celebrated this weekend.

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls honoured Luke at the special event at Windsor Castle along with the Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire, Mr Andrew Try.

Scouts were also joined by fellow Ambassadors Dwayne Fields, Ellie Simmonds and Megan Hines in front of family and friends in what was a fantastic celebration of achievement.

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls said “I am so proud to celebrate the achievements of the King’s and Queen’s Scouts here today at Windsor. Gaining this award is the pinnacle of their Scouting journey. They have demonstrated courage and kindness, alongside a true Never Give Up spirit, and shown Scouting values to the highest of standards. They’ve contributed hugely to their communities and developed many skills along the way. These Scouts are an inspiration to us all due to their commitment, enthusiasm and hard work - I am full of pride for every single one of them.”

The Award is presented for outstanding personal achievement and is achieved by Scouts aged between 16 and 25 years old.

The young people have to complete a range of challenges, including service to their community, an expedition in wild country, a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent, or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts.

Luke is one of the first King’s Scouts and has been part of the Scouts since he joined 1st Carlton-in-Lindrick Beaver Scouts when he was six - moving up through to Cub Scouts, Scouts and Explorers - becoming a young leader and then a cub leader - and taking part as an International Service team member at the World Scout Jamboree last summer. He credits his success to the leaders of the group and other volunteers.