Jon Wroth-Smith, census deputy director, said the latest figures from the snapshot of England taken in March 2021 reflect the nation’s labour market during a period of “unparalleled and rapid change”.

Office for National Statistics data shows 56 per cent of residents aged 16 and older in Bassetlaw were economically active and employed when the census took place last year, in line with England’s overall rate.

A further 2 per cent were economically active, but in search of work.

Of the 41 per cent who were economically inactive, the highest proportion, 64 per cent, were retired.

The largest proportion of those working and aged 16 and older in Bassetlaw was in retail, 13 per cent, followed by construction and civil engineering, 10 per cent.

About 70 per cent worked full-time for more than 30 hours a week, including 12 per cent who worked 49 hours or more.

The figures also show how people travelled to work, with the highest proportion in Bassetlaw stating they drive a car or van, 62 per cent, followed by those who said they work from home, 20 per cent.

Talking about England as a whole, Mr Wroth Smith said: “The data shows there was an increase in home working from 10 per cent in 2011 to 31 per cent in 2021 but, of course, the Government advised people to stay at home and only attend work if you had no alternative at that time.”

He said, despite the removal of Covid travel restrictions, there is a “new normal” after the pandemic, where hybrid and home working remains commonplace.

Despite the significant shift to working from home, the most selected mode of travel to work across England and Wales was driving a car or a van – about 45 per cent of people selected this option last year.

And the largest number of employed residents aged 16 years and over worked within the broad wholesale, retail and motor trade industry, accounting for 15 per cent of those in employment.