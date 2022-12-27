Police slam motorist caught driving in Ollerton with wheel missing as 'absolutely outrageous'

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s roads policing team tweeted that the car had been spotted driving in the Ollerton area and reported to police.

The Renault vehicle was missing the driver’s front wheel.

The team said: “How it was still moving was quite unbelievable.

“The car was stopped and prohibited and the driver reported for the offence.”

The team described the driver’s actions as “absolutely outrageous”.

The offending wheel.

Police officers with the Renault after pulling it over.