Applicants hope to increase the cemetery by 0.8 acres, using agricultural land to the south-east of the Sheffield Road site.

The cemetery, which is reaching capacity, will be able to provide spaces for the next 15 years if plans are approved.

Planning documents state the landowner has been in talks with Anston Parish Council, which has “expressed an intention to purchase the land currently in agricultural use”.

South Anston Cemetery.

A new access will be created to replace the existing accesses to the agricultural field. The existing access will be closed, and a further 10 parking spaces will be created.

