Cemetery near Worksop set to double in size

South Anston’s cemetery will double in size, if extension plans are approved.

By Danielle Andrews
Published 4th Apr 2023, 09:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 09:24 BST

Applicants hope to increase the cemetery by 0.8 acres, using agricultural land to the south-east of the Sheffield Road site.

The cemetery, which is reaching capacity, will be able to provide spaces for the next 15 years if plans are approved.

Planning documents state the landowner has been in talks with Anston Parish Council, which has “expressed an intention to purchase the land currently in agricultural use”.

South Anston Cemetery.
South Anston Cemetery.
A new access will be created to replace the existing accesses to the agricultural field. The existing access will be closed, and a further 10 parking spaces will be created.

The documents say: “The proposal allows improvements in access and provision of off-street parking. Ten spaces are sufficientfor the relatively small gatherings at burial services and occasional public use of the cemetery.”

Residents can comment on the plans until April 10.

