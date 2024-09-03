Celebrity cat dubbed 'Supermarket Sweep' delights Retford shoppers
‘Supermarket Sweep’ is the cat who got the cream after gaining notoriety for his daily visits to Lidl in Retford where he regularly hangs out outside the shop and is often treated to tidbits from swooning shoppers mistaking him for a stray.
Sweep’s dazzling cute looks and chancer charm means he is a firm favourite amongst customers and now has his very own Facebook group, which now has more than 800 followers.
The page states: 'This is a group for you to share your photos of the infamous Retford Lidl cat - Sweep!
“He is a very well loved (and fed) 8 year old family cat that only lives across the road from Lidl. He's great at convincing civilians that he is homeless and starving but I can assure you, he is not.
Please make sure to use the hashtag #SupermarketSweepSelfie”
Customers regularly paw through their shopping after leaving the store to find something to treat Sweep too.
The foreward thinking feline regularly enjoys, tins of tuna, biscuits and cold meats from shoppers.
Sweep has also been known to have naps in the flower displays outside the shop and even jump into customers cars to say hello.
Sue Donohue, who works in the town centre, said Sweep is "the reason she goes".
"I always stroke him, or give him some biscuits. He’s there every time we go." she added.
Posting on the Facebook page Petina Thomas said: “The most photographed cat in Retford”
Daniel-James Hunt posted: “Sweep doing his thing this afternoon, I’ve not seen him for years, as I used to live near his family home. But soon as I opened my car door he came trotting over for a fuss.”
Gia Sheldon posted: “I met him just the other day he’s so friendly and let me give him pets and scratches under his chin. He was sat on top of a car sunbathing.”
The page, set up in September of last year, features pictures and selfies with Sweep, as well as regular posts about his movements outside the shop.
