Revealed: Worksop's best and worst GP practices – is yours on the list?
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 12:14 BST
The service provided by GPs is always a hot topic, but how do patients know which surgeries are good and which need improvements?
GP practices are monitored by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the independent regulator of health and adult social care in England.
Based on patient feedback and CQC ratings, here are the best and worst GP surgeries in the Worksop area.
In data compiled in July 2024 by healthsay.co.uk – here are the rankings for the NHS GP surgeries in the Worksop area.
The results are in no particular order.
Did your GP surgery make the top spot?
1. Larwood Surgery, Larwood Avenue, Worksop
Larwood Surgery was rated 'outstanding' by the CQC. Based on the data, it has a Health Say score of 59/100. Photo: Submitted
2. Newgate Medical Group, Newgate Street, Worksop
Newgate Medical Group was rated 'good' by the CQC. Based on the data, it has a Health Say score of 62/100 Photo: Submitted
3. Westwood Surgery, Pelham Street, Worksop
Westwood Surgery was rated 'outstanding' by the CQC. Based on the data, it has a Health Say score of 59/100 Photo: Submitted
4. Creswell Medical Centre, Welbeck Street, Creswell, Worksop
Creswell Medical Centre was rated 'good' by the CQC. Based on the data, it has a Health Say score of 85/100. Photo: Rachel Atkins
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.