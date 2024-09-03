GP practices are monitored by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the independent regulator of health and adult social care in England.

Based on patient feedback and CQC ratings, here are the best and worst GP surgeries in the Worksop area.

In data compiled in July 2024 by healthsay.co.uk – here are the rankings for the NHS GP surgeries in the Worksop area.

The results are in no particular order.

Did your GP surgery make the top spot?

1 . Larwood Surgery, Larwood Avenue, Worksop Larwood Surgery was rated 'outstanding' by the CQC. Based on the data, it has a Health Say score of 59/100.

2 . Newgate Medical Group, Newgate Street, Worksop Newgate Medical Group was rated 'good' by the CQC. Based on the data, it has a Health Say score of 62/100

3 . Westwood Surgery, Pelham Street, Worksop Westwood Surgery was rated 'outstanding' by the CQC. Based on the data, it has a Health Say score of 59/100