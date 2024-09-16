Celebrations for all as historic Worksop church repairs are completed

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 16:50 GMT
St John’s Church in Worksop and its community are celebrating the completion of a Heritage project and the restoration of the iconic spire, as well as the repairs to the side aisle roofs.

This has been made possible with a substantial grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The celebration service was attended by a Heritage Fund representative, church leaders, Jo White MP (Lab), local councillors, the church congregation, the community and Redlands school choir.

The Archdeacon of Newark, The Venerable Victoria Ramsey gave the address, rededication and blessing at the service before the plaque was unveiled by Derek Watkinson, the longest-standing member of the St John’s congregation, and the children of the Kids Church.

Derek Watkinson, who has been a member of the congregation for 80 years, unveils the plaque with the youngest members of the Kids Church. Photo: SubmittedDerek Watkinson, who has been a member of the congregation for 80 years, unveils the plaque with the youngest members of the Kids Church. Photo: Submitted
Derek Watkinson, who has been a member of the congregation for 80 years, unveils the plaque with the youngest members of the Kids Church. Photo: Submitted

The church has received £368,321 from the Lottery and this has been supplemented by generous donations from the church congregation and the community.

Additional funding has been received from Notts Historic Churches Trust, Garfield Weston Foundation, Alexander and Caroline Simmons Trust and Benefact Trust

Last year, year six pupils of 2023 from Redlands School, created willow spires which helped church members share the heritage of the church with them and they added their own aspirations for their futures.

VIP guests at the celebration service included, from left: Anthea Moat (Notts Historic Churches), Ruth Buttery (Greenwoods - Project Evaluator), Jo White MP, Coun Tony Eaton (Bassetlaw Council vice-chair), Sarah Edgson (Heritage Lottery representative), Jess Rudman (Church warden and member of the project development group), John Hodgkins chair of the project development group). Photo: SubmittedVIP guests at the celebration service included, from left: Anthea Moat (Notts Historic Churches), Ruth Buttery (Greenwoods - Project Evaluator), Jo White MP, Coun Tony Eaton (Bassetlaw Council vice-chair), Sarah Edgson (Heritage Lottery representative), Jess Rudman (Church warden and member of the project development group), John Hodgkins chair of the project development group). Photo: Submitted
VIP guests at the celebration service included, from left: Anthea Moat (Notts Historic Churches), Ruth Buttery (Greenwoods - Project Evaluator), Jo White MP, Coun Tony Eaton (Bassetlaw Council vice-chair), Sarah Edgson (Heritage Lottery representative), Jess Rudman (Church warden and member of the project development group), John Hodgkins chair of the project development group). Photo: Submitted

Redlands year one pupils from last year have also created a permanent display using tiles depicting the historic aspects of the area around the church.

The church’s uniformed groups and the Kids Church worked together to create a modern acrylic window in the style of a stained glass window.

The children worked with a local artist and created a scene from a 1900 Worksop day trip to Cleethorpes by train.

Working with Pinnacle, members had a lot of fun experiencing a day in the life of a stone mason, a popular activity with young and old, when many had the opportunity to bash their initials into the bricks.

Volunteers have researched the 200 names on the church’s two war memorials and folders have been complied that are available in the church for visitors to view.

This includes George and Tom Foulds who were both sadly killed in action in the Second and First World Wars respectively and the church expressed its gratitude to Roy Foulds for his permission to use his research into his father and grandfather which has been shared with local primary schools as part of work on Remembrance.

The church has also started a coffee morning promoting the heritage of the area and gaining memories from those who have lived in Worksop over the years,.

These memories have been recorded alongside a collection of photographs, a wedding dress from the 1960s and a hand-made baptism gown from the 1960s, but used at St Johns in 1980s.

There are regular talks during the coffee morning from local historians with topics including the railway, the canal, a VC holder, the coal mining industry and Mr Straws house.

More information about the coffee morning talks, memories and heritage of the church is at worksopspire.org

A spokesperson said: “We continue to be very grateful to the National Lottery players who have made it possible to restore the spire and roofs ensuring that this landmark for Worksop is now secure for many years to come and also for the opportunity to find out about and share the rich heritage of St John’s and the local area.”

