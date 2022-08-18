Celebrations as students in and around Worksop receive their A-level results

Hundreds of students today (August 18) are celebrating their A-level results after years of hard work and uncertainty amid the pandemic.

The education secretary has warned of slightly lower grades nationally compared with last year, but are still higher than 2019.

For the last two years, students have been receiving prediction-based grades after summer exams were cancelled in 2020 and 2021.

Students around the country are picking up their A-level results today. Pictured are students at Outwood Post 16 Centre.

This year saw the return of normal exam procedures, but it must not be forgotten that students had to endure an entire lockdown during their first year of studies.

Worksop College

Worksop College headmaster, Dr John Price, said: “Days like these remind me how fortunate I am to work with such incredible young people – they have taken each challenge in their stride, using adversity to demonstrate their strength, resilience and willingness to achieve.

“Although I am delighted with such fantastic results, I am most proud that students are leaving today as kind, well rounded people – each one setting off on their individual adventures.

“Whatever their next step in life may be, whether it is attending their chosen university, or pursuing an interest, I wish them the very best.”

Standout students at Worksop College include school captain Alicia Barrett, who has juggled her studies alongside competing as a motor racing champion.

Today, Alicia received AAB and will be heading to Nottingham Trent University to study zoo biology. Alicia said: “I’m over the moon with my results - I’m so lucky that the school was supportive of my racing.

“I wouldn’t have received these results if I hadn’t had the flexibility around my racing schedule.”

Cricket enthusiast James Blackburn, who played for Bawtry Cricket Club, woke up this morning to a clean sweep of A*s in maths, biology, French and further maths.

In September, James will be leaving his hometown of Bawtry and moving to Durham to complete a degree in maths.

Outwood Post 16 Centre

Students from Outwood Post 16 Centre are also among those celebrating their successes today.

Some of the top achievers include Nayan Stanley who received four A*s and will go on to student software engineering at Sheffield Hallam.

Caitlyn Flynn will be going to University College London to study medicine after she achieved two A*s and two As.

And James McGuiness, who achieved an A* and three As, will go on to study business, accounting and finance at the University of Newcastle.

Janette Shea, head of centre at Post 16, said: “The determination of our students over the last year or so has been nothing short of inspirational. Despite the additional challenges, they have continued to engage positively with their studies.

“We are extremely proud of their achievements and so happy that they can now enjoy their success together.

“Their teachers and support staff have always been here supporting their aspirations and we are excited to see what they achieve in the future.”

Retford Oaks Academy

Retford Oaks Academy is also celebrating its students’ success, with a number of them receiving top results.

This year’s top performer was Chloe Lazenby, who achieved an incredible set of results with A* in psychology, an A in criminology and B in English literature. Chloe said: “I’m so relieved. I’m glad it’s over, but so happy with my results. I’m looking forward to studying forensic psychology at Nottingham Trent University.”

Amelia Redfearn also achieved a set of great results, with an A in core maths, and a B in business studies. Amelia will be going on to a Level 3 apprenticeship at Fledgling Day Nursery in Doncaster.

Luke Dickinson, acting principal at Retford Oaks, said: “We are exceptionally proud of all students who have worked hard over the most challenging two years of their education.

“Their hard work has been rewarded and we are delighted that they will now be able to take their next steps as successful, confident and resilient young people.”

Wales High School

Students of Wales High School are also celebrating some outstanding achievements in their A-levels and vocational qualifications.

Achieving top grades were Ben Crew with three A*s and an A, and Heather Armstrong, Matthew Mayor, Rowen Bell and Toluwa Owolabi all achieving two A*s and two As.

Mia Finnie, Lily Denton, Amelia Sohail and Macie Young are also all celebrating excellent vocational performances with two distinction*s each.

Pepe Di’Iasio, headteacher at Wales, said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially given the extra pressure and stress of these exams being such an unknown to them.

“We hope that the students and their families can celebrate today not only the grades they have achieved, but also the person they have become during their time at Wales. We wish them every possible success in the future.”

The Elizabethan Academy

Students at The Elizabethan Academy have shown determination as they receive stellar results.

Principal Christine Horrocks, stated “We are so proud of our Sixth Form students, this is their first formal examination since primary school SATs.

“Despite the pandemic and disruption to their learning they have shown incredible resilience and determination to reach their potential.

“The rewards from their endeavours are richly deserved. I am looking forward to them coming back as alumni and inspiring our students with their can do, will do attitude.”

Head boy Harvey Abbiss will be heading to Bristol University to study law after receiving A*A*A* and an A in his EPQ.

He said: “I’ve been at the Elizabethan since year seven and staying for the sixth form was the only choice I considered. It was my aim to be head boy and after serving in the role for a year I am so proud that I was able to represent this school.

"Everyone at the Elizabethan has been so supportive through my entire time here.”