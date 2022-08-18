In pictures: Smiles as students receive great A-level results in and around Worksop
Students in and around Worksop are celebrating their hard work as they receive their A-level results today.
Hundreds of pupils in Worksop and beyond have collected their A-level results this morning (August 18).
This year has seen a national dip in grades as conventional exam procedures returned – replacing grades previously determined by teachers’ predictions over the last two years.
However, the day marks exciting new beginnings as many students receive the grades they need for universities, apprenticeships, and employment.
