Worksop College students are over the moon with their results.

In pictures: Smiles as students receive great A-level results in and around Worksop

Students in and around Worksop are celebrating their hard work as they receive their A-level results today.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 3:28 pm

Hundreds of pupils in Worksop and beyond have collected their A-level results this morning (August 18).

This year has seen a national dip in grades as conventional exam procedures returned – replacing grades previously determined by teachers’ predictions over the last two years.

However, the day marks exciting new beginnings as many students receive the grades they need for universities, apprenticeships, and employment.

1. Looking to the future

Worksop College headmaster Dr Price with head girl Alicia Barrett, who is off to Nottingham Trent University to study zoo biology.

Photo: Submitted

2. Sweep of A*s

A clean sweep of A*s for Worksop College's James Blackburn.

Photo: Submitted

3. Off to university

Amy Briggs is off to Liverpool to study marketing after receiving A* A* A. Pictured with her Worksop College housemistress.

Photo: Submitted

4. Stellar results

Great results from students at Outwood Post 16 Centre.

Photo: Submitted

