Carole’s Kitchen has officially opened at the Worksop Turbine on the Shireoaks Triangle Business Park and will be run by Carole Sansom.

Carole is a well-known figure at The Turbine having operated Handcrafted Goods and previously a care company out of the centre for around 15 years and is looking forward to her new challenge.

She said: “It’s a place I’m familiar with and I really like it here. The opportunity presented itself to me and I simply could not turn it down, especially when it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I’m a workaholic and I like a challenge.

Pictured, from left, are centre manager Claire Gregory, new café provider Carole Sansom, and assistant centre manager Adele Davies.

“It’s been a dream for 20 years to do something like this. To come in where you’ve got footfall and customers is brilliant – and everyone has been extremely supportive, especially the centre manager Claire Gregory. She has been amazing.

“I cannot praise her enough and she’s 100 per cent behind what I am doing and what I want to achieve. I couldn’t have done this without her, she’s been brilliant.”

A good selection of hot and cold drinks and home-made food specialities will be on offer at Carole’s Kitchen, which will also be open to the public and people who work elsewhere on the business park.

The Turbine has boasted a café facility for several years and manager, Claire Gregory, describes it as the heartbeat of the centre, not only as place to enjoy breakfast or lunch but also as a hub for people to network.

She said: “The café is a really important place for people within the centre. It is a place where they can take a break to enjoy the food on offer or to use it as a place to catch up with other businesses.

“The café has always been at the heart of the centre and Carole has some great ideas for it. It is an exciting time for her and everyone who uses the café.

“She is a keen baker and is looking to introduce home-made, good healthy options with a nice personal touch. I’m sure she will be a huge hit with our businesses and the public.”

Carole’s Kitchen will service the centre all day, while a tea trolley service will operate for those people who are busy and cannot get to the café.

The Turbine is a purpose-built, Nottinghamshire County Council-serviced business and innovation centre which helps entrepreneurs ‘grow into their own and make a business for themselves’.

It offers firms, especially fledgling start-up businesses, a range of services to flourish and establish themselves.

Carole works with another full-time employee and plans to recruit a part-time worker soon.