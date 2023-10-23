Celebrating the volunteer drivers who help the county get out and about

Dave is a volunteer driver for Bassetlaw Action Centre. PIcture: submitted

The county’s 400 volunteer drivers last year made nearly 41,000 trips to help those who cannot use public transport due to their age, disability or where there’s limited access to buses or trains.The Community Transport Schemes operate as part of the £125,000 Local Communities Fund grant aid from the council.“Annually we’re helping over 3,300 people make necessary journeys including getting to medical appointments which shows how much it is relied on,” Councillor John Cottee said.

"Without the 400 drivers we rely on to deliver this service this just wouldn’t be possible so we want to say a big thank you to them for giving their time to cover over 430,000 miles last year to make sure those people could still get out and about.”

“I have to say it’s a marvellous way to spend your time if you’ve got some free time,” said Dave, who has been volunteering for Bassetlaw Action Centre’s Community Car Scheme for some time.

“I know how appreciative the people are when they on visits to where they need to go and to places where they enjoy going.

"It’s been a great thing to do and I think anyone would enjoy themselves if they were doing it.”

Jayne Bullock, Transport Manager for Bassetlaw Action Centre, said: “Our volunteer drivers are the wheels that keep our local community moving forward. Their selfless dedication and tireless efforts bring about a transformative impact.

“They ensure that individuals can attend crucial appointments, social events, and enjoy activities that would otherwise be out of reach.

"In doing so, they not only restore a sense of freedom but also uplift the spirits and well-being of those they serve.

"Our volunteer drivers truly embody the essence of community support, making a difference one ride at a time."

You will be paid 45p expenses for every mile that you drive on behalf of the scheme.

If you are interested in volunteering with a community transport scheme you can do so on the council’s volunteer drivers webpage.