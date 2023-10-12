News you can trust since 1895
Road closures in Bassetlaw which may cause delays for motorists

Drivers in and around Bassetlaw will have a few National Highways road closures to watch out for in the coming weeks.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th Oct 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 10:20 BST
The A1 northbound and southbound, Blyth to Apleyhead, slip road, lay-By and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network will be closed until 6am November 18, causing slight delays of under ten minutes.

The A1 northbound, Apleyhead to Ranby, lane closure due to maintenance work will be closed from 8pm October 16 to 5am October 17, causing slight delays of under ten minutes.

The A1 northbound, Elkesley to Appleyhead, lane closures for maintenance works will be closed from 8pm October 17 to 5am October 18 causing slight delays of under ten minutes.

Motorists can expect delays during the road closures
The A1 northbound and southbound, Upper Morton to Ranby, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network, will be closed from 7.30am October 18 to 5.30pm October 19, causing slight delays of under ten minutes.

The A1M northbound, and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, lane closure for structure maintenance, will be closed from 9pm October 18 to 5am October 20, causing slight delays of under ten minutes.

The A1 northbound and southbound, West Drayton to Apleyhead Interchange, diversion route via National Highways network for works on behalf on Anglian Water, will be closed from 8am October 23 to 11.59pm October 27, causing slight delays of under ten minutes.

The A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, lane closure for general maintenance and cleaning, will be closed from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 24, causing slight delays of under ten minutes.

