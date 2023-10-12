Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A1 northbound and southbound, Blyth to Apleyhead, slip road, lay-By and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network will be closed until 6am November 18, causing slight delays of under ten minutes.

The A1 northbound, Apleyhead to Ranby, lane closure due to maintenance work will be closed from 8pm October 16 to 5am October 17, causing slight delays of under ten minutes.

The A1 northbound, Elkesley to Appleyhead, lane closures for maintenance works will be closed from 8pm October 17 to 5am October 18 causing slight delays of under ten minutes.

The A1 northbound and southbound, Upper Morton to Ranby, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network, will be closed from 7.30am October 18 to 5.30pm October 19, causing slight delays of under ten minutes.

The A1M northbound, and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, lane closure for structure maintenance, will be closed from 9pm October 18 to 5am October 20, causing slight delays of under ten minutes.

The A1 northbound and southbound, West Drayton to Apleyhead Interchange, diversion route via National Highways network for works on behalf on Anglian Water, will be closed from 8am October 23 to 11.59pm October 27, causing slight delays of under ten minutes.

