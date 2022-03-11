Ewa Romanczuk and Ewa Niec set up a Facebook page to collect items to help families arriving in Poland after fleeing Ukraine - and are now asking for help in petrol costs.

Arkadiusz Sikora, owner of transport company TRANSAS has offered its services for free to transport the huge collection of goods from the Worksop community to more than 1,300 miles away in Poland.

However, financial support is needed to cover the cost of fuel as the collection is set to leave on Friday, March 18.

Ewa Romanczuk, Bassetlaw District Council leader Simon Greaves and Ewa Niec with items donated.

Ewa Romanczuk said: “We would like to say thank you to every single person who has donated to the collection.

“We’re feeling like a family right now, people have been bringing us coffee because they know we don’t have time.

“We’re not able to thank every single person on Facebook but we are so grateful, it’s so great to have all these people helping.

“Anyone who wants to help cover the fuel costs can transfer money to our account or give us cash in person at our point next to Savoy Cinema at The Annece, Queens Building, Worksop.”

Bank transfers can be made to Ewa Niec.

Title: TRANSAS help Ukraine

Sort code: 04-00-75

Account number: 57821283