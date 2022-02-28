Ewa Romanczuk and Ewa Niec set up a Facebook page over the weekend to collect items help families arriving in Poland after fleeing Ukraine.

In just over 24 hours the amount of donations has exceeded all expectations.

They are now searching for a storage unit that could house the items before they are transported to Poland, near to its border with Ukraine.

The first lot of donated items.

Ewa Romanczuk, who has lived in Worksop for 16 years, said: “I was sat on Saturday watching my children playing and I thought there must be something I can do for these people. Their situation is so sad.

"I spoke to my colleague Ewa and said that we need to do something. I set up a Facebook page there and then.

"An hour later the page had gone crazy.

"It was originally for the Polish community in Worksop to help, but then my English friends said how can we help too.

Ewa Romanczuk's son Oskar helps pack up some of the donated items.

"Now it’s for everyone. Worksop people have such kind hearts.

"The success is down to all of Worksop. I am so proud of how the community has come together to help.”

Ewa said they are now in search of a storage unit to keep donations and a lorry to transport them.

"We had someone with a van who could transport the items to Poland, but we have so much already that we will now need a lorry,” she said.

Michal Halas, aged five, from Worksop, has donated his favourite teddy bear.

"I spent all day yesterday with my cousin Klaudia packing all the boxes, from morning until night, and there is just so much.

"Our houses are full so ideally we need one place to keep them all before we transport them.”

Schools and businesses have been in contact asking how they too can help.

Ewa said items such as toiletries, first aid items, nappies and clean clothing for children and babies are among the items most needed, along with winter coats for women.

Teddies, crayons and colouring books are also being sought for young children – as well as boxes, markers and tape to pack the items ready for transportation.

She added: “We know people in Poland where we are taking the items to. It’s -10C there and those fleeing the Ukraine have been waiting in queues for days.”

Anyone who wants to donate, or could offer a storage unit or lorry, should visit the Worksop pomaga Ukrainie/ Help for Ukraine Facebook page.