Carlton cricketers call for action to repair and refurbish crumbling facilities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Players from Carlton Cricket Club and Worksop 3rd team are just weeks away from starting the new season at the Costhorpe ground in Carlton but say the changing facilities are pretty much unusable.

The facilities have become an eyesore with a broken roof, areas of mould and damp inside, rubbish and rubble dumped throughout the changing rooms and graffiti spray painted across the walls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kevin Plowman chairman of Carlton Cricket Club and former captain of Worksop 3rd team said: “We are only four weeks away from the new season and despite several contacts with the council are no nearer to resolving facility issues.

Rubbish and debris dumped inside Costhorpe ground in Carlton. Picture Kevin Plowman

“Personally I have played at the ground over 20 years and whilst never perfect the facilities off the field have in the past been acceptable however as you can see are now not fit for purpose.

"The ground itself is a lovely setting to play cricket until you turn around and face the changing facilities.”

Mr Plowman has high hopes for his team following a promotion from Division 6 of the Bassetlaw league to Division 3 and is hoping the issues can be resolved to give them a fighting chance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Bassetlaw Council Spokesperson said: “Repairs to the roof of the building are due to start at the beginning of April and we have kept both clubs informed of our progress to date, including the timing of when our approved contractor is able to commence the works. We apologise for this being closer to the start of the cricket season than we had anticipated. The Council also intends to carry out repairs and minor refurbishment of the changing rooms and has asked both Carlton and Worksop Cricket Clubs to remove all of their equipment in order for this to take place.