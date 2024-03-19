Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The price hike means residents in Elmton and Creswell will be paying more than any of the other 16 parishes in the Bolsover District region.

The Elmton with Creswell Parish Council precept is currently around £172.50 but this will rise to £332.95 – depending on which band council taxpayers in the region fall into.

Residents within the Elmton with Creswell Parish Council area are up in arms with the new 2024/25 precept with many voicing their frustration on Facebook community page forums.

Councillor Duncan McGregor (left) and Councillor Steve Fritchley, Bolsover District Labour Group Leader at the opening of the Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre

One resident posted: "It's beyond a joke."

Anther posted: "I live in Creswell and I am in Band B and I am paying more than my son who lives in Walton in Chesterfield and he is in Band C"

The price increase has been blamed on the spiraling debts and operational losses of the new multi-million-pound leisure centre – Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre that opened in April 2023.

Councillor Duncan McGregor, Chair of Elmton with Creswell Parish Council described the increase as “a necessity” in order to keep the leisure centre running.

Artist impression of the new Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre.

Mark Fletcher MP for Bolsover described the increase as “ludicrous” and said he had written to the parish council asking for an explanation behind the decision.

Town and parish councils are not limited in how much they can increase their council tax and residents fear the situation could only escalate if the facility continues to run at a loss.

Resident Gordon Holmes, of Wood Avenue, Creswell, said he would now have to stump up £221.96 to the parish council compared with last year’s £114.88.

Mr Gorden, aged 69, added: “I was absolutely flabbergasted when I got my council tax bill through and saw the figure. I’m born and bred in Creswell and I’ve never seen anything like this in all my years. I was reading down the bill and you’ve got Bolsover District Council, Derbyshire County Council, fire service and so on and I'm seeing 2, 3, 4 per cent increases, alright fine but then I get to Elmton with Creswell Parish Council and see a 93.2 per cent increase.

Mark Fletcher MP.

"Apparently it’s all due to the debts and operational losses of the Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre and we’re expected to pick up the bill for it. I don’t even use the facility, I don’t think many people do, but it’s not right that we should be expected to pick up the tab for a facility that is losing money and apparently this is expected to be the same issue year on year.

"Residents are absolutely disgusted. If it’s running at a loss it needs shutting, you can’t expect residents to pick up the slack, people aren’t going to stand for this.”

Mark Fletcher MP for Bolsover said: ‘I’ve received a number of complaints from Creswell residents regarding this incredibly large increase. Whilst MPs don’t have oversight of Parish Councils, I have written to Elmton with Creswell Parish Council asking for an explanation behind this decision. At a time when many families are struggling with the cost of living, it seems ludicrous to me that a Parish Council is nearly doubling its tax on residents.”

Parish Councillor Paul Colbert said the lack of public consultation or warning on the hefty rise had made a bad situation worse.

He added: “I understand why residents are so angry and I can only apologise, I think the way this happened just landing in people’s letter boxes without any warning, public discussion or consultation was unfair.

"I think letting people know where things stood with the losses occurring at the heritage centre in advance would have made more sense.

“The main bulk of this increase is not to pay for the centre debt but to try and cover projected losses, so this is an ongoing situation. Unfortunately, there was no other way to pick up that slack but this is going to be unsustainable.”

Mr Colbert said a viable solution would be needed to ensure the successful future of the leisure facility.

The financial difficulties facing the centre were discussed at the parish council meeting in January at which the deficit generated for 2023/24 was estimated to be between £170k and £240k.

Residents will be given the chance to voice concerns about the rate increase at the next parish council meeting on Thursday March 28 at 5.45pm.

Councillor Duncan McGregor, Chair of Elmton with Creswell Parish Council said: “Our local community made it quite clear that they wanted a new leisure facility, so that’s what we set about trying to achieve and that is what we have today.

“We have all worked tirelessly and done everything within our power to make Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre a reality and the first twelve months have been a great success.

"Like any building of this nature, it takes time. Time to build up a customer base. Time to develop activities. And time to make money.

“Whilst the cost of the building has been taken care of, staff need their wages, utility bills need paying and new equipment needs to be purchased so we can continue to offer activities people want to participate in.

“To help offset these revenue costs, the Parish Council is subsidising the centre through its portion of the council tax. A necessity if we want to keep the centre and build upon its initial success.”

Within the past few weeks charitable status has been approved for the facility meaning the parish council can now develop a board of trustees that will help manage and oversee the building.

To be considered for the new Community Board contact 01909 723525/721558/724390 or email [email protected]