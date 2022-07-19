The sheep bike produced by Coddington farmer Des Allen when the race came to Nottinghamshire in 2017.

The tradition of creating land art masterpieces for the race has long been a practice of the global event.

Now with the eyes of the world set to be on Nottinghamshire when the Tour returns on September 8, after a four-year absence, community groups, schools, businesses, and landowners are being encouraged to take part in the competition.

The 118-mile, fifth stage of the race will pass by popular tourist attractions such as Southwell Minster, Clumber Park and Sherwood Forest and through many towns and villages dotted along the route between West Bridgford and Mansfield.

Coun John Cottee, Nottinghamshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “The land art competition is a great way for our communities to once again show their support for the competitors and the teams as the Tour of Britain passes through Nottinghamshire for a third time since 2017.

“Millions of viewers worldwide will be watching the race on television and more than 200,000 people are expected to line the route from West Bridgford to Mansfield, so the competition provides a great opportunity for residents, landowners and community groups to showcase their creative talents.

“On the two previous occasions the showpiece event has come here, our communities have risen to challenge and created some truly fantastic pieces of land art – including the remarkable bicycle made of sheep feeding created by Coddington farmer Des Allen in 2017.

“It goes without saying that I can’t wait to see Nottinghamshire get creative and once again make it a sporting spectacular to remember.”

Andy Guy, Nottinghamshire County Adviser for the National Farmers Union, said: “Nottinghamshire farmers are a public-spirited community and frequently support local events in their neighbourhoods.

“I want to encourage farmers and landowners to put their minds to how we can top the great pieces of art from previous years.”