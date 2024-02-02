Burglar who raided Worksop high street shop twice in three days caught by police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lee Hampton targeted the card and gift shop in High Street, Worksop, overnight on both 27 and 29 September 2023.

On both occasions he smashed a glass window before swiping a number of candles and other items from the shelves.

Officers have worked with the business as part of a detailed investigation and forensic evidence identified Hampton as responsible.

Hampton, 35, of Hockley Farm Road, Leicester, admitted two counts of burglary at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 1.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks in jail suspended for six months and ordered to pay compensation of £250.

Police Constable George Long, of the Worksop neighbourhood policing team, said: “We investigate business break-ins like this thoroughly as no one should have to arrive at their place of work and discover the place has been raided by intruders.

“We also understand the financial costs involved in repairing and cleaning up after offenders smash their way into premises.

“Officers have worked closely with the business as part of the investigation and I hope the shop owners and members of the public are reassured by our response.”