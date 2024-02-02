Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adrian Collins, from Lound, Retford, was back in court after being found to have breached his court order five times.

The 75-year-old is now banned from keeping any more than four dogs at his address and must not let any of his dogs escape from his property.

Collins appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 25, after being charged with breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order on five occasions, allowing his dogs to escape from his property.

Pleading guilty to the breaches, he was sentenced to four months in prison suspended for 12 months.

As a result of the breaches, Collins’ behaviour order was amended meaning he must now comply with the following.

To keep no more than four dogs on the property, not to allow any dog to escape from the grounds of the property (this applies to any dogs owned or placed in his care), keep dogs on a lead in any public place, to not walk/exercise any more than three dogs at one time in a public place, to not walk/exercise any dog on a lead that exceeds 1.5 metres in length and to not allow or breed any dogs at the property.

He is also required to allow inspections from Bassetlaw District Council and must rehome all other dogs other than the four agreed to be kept.

PC James Pickersgill, beat manager for Retford, said: “I understand and empathise with the residents who have suffered due to Collins continuing to breach his original CBO and failing to keep his dogs under control.

“The CBO gives us the power to arrest Collins if he breaches it and it will hopefully serve as a deterrent to him to make sure his dogs do not escape and are all kept within the boundaries of his property.

“I also hope it gives locals in the area some respite, and I would like to thank them for their patience and support.”