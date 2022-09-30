Bookings set to open as Bassetlaw Action Centre relaunches popular day trips

Bassetlaw Action Centre said, despite rising petrol and energy costs, it has come up with a plan to be able to continue the trips, while still being affordable to users.

Paula Graham, BAC health and wellbeing manager, said: “We had to work out where we could take people that they would enjoy but where we could still afford to go.

“The minibus trips are really popular and because they have door to door pick up they help isolated residents to get out and about.

A trip to Yorkshire Wildlife Park is planned.

“We didn’t want to lose such an important service, but with costs rising we had to spend a lot of time thinking how we could still run them.”

The result is a series of trips between October 2022 and January 2023, all priced £16.50 per person – but not including entry fees or refreshments.

Destinations include Yorkshire Wildlife Park, garden centres and Lakeside Shopping Village, so the centre hopes ‘there will be something there to appeal to most people’.

Trip regular Vera Whiteley, who enjoys making new friends and catching up with old ones in the different places, said: “I’m so pleased the day trips are running again. What more could you want; picked up at the door and brought back?”

A weekly lunch club has also been set up, which takes residents to different lunch venues, with free transport.

Ms Graham said: “We know how important it is to make and maintain links in the community and we hope this will reduce isolation and provide and enjoyable lunch out, with reduced costs as they will only pay for their meal.

"We particularly want to help people who have been in the services and are looking to reconnect with civilian life. Already some trips are fully booked so would encourage anyone who is interested to get in touch as soon as

possible.”

To find out more or to book a place please contact Bassetlaw Action Centre on 01777 709650 or visit bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk