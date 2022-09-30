It comes after a member of the public asked councilors what steps were being taken to address the number of feral pigeons at the latest full Bassetlaw District Council meeting.

Mike Smith asked: “What are the council’s current and future collective efforts and actions to deal with the problems of pestilence and disease caused by flocks of feral pigeons across the district, but most notably in Orsdall, Retford?”

Coun Julie Leigh, council cabinet member for neighbourhoods, said the authority has a power under the Public Health Act 1961 to control pigeons across the district, as disease in their droppings can pose a threat to public health.

Pigeons are causing a stir in Retford.

For pigeons to thrive, they ultimately rely on having roosting and nesting sites, and food and water.

Coun Leigh said the council has and will continue to address each of these in order to minimise the pigeon population, but can only be successful if the council, the public, and property owners work together.

The council has spoken to a small number of people seen feeding pigeons in Retford town centre, with the aim of educating them and persuading them not to continue.

Coun Leigh said the council has not yet needed to resort to formal enforcement action, but ‘this resource can be utilised if necessary’.

Building ledges and beneath solar panels have also been noted as ideal pigeon nesting sites. Bird-proofing them will prevent pigeons being able to nest, but this responsibility, however, lies with the householder and panel owners.

Another measure being considered includes using a hawk or falcon to deter the pigeons, but research has shown pigeons often return when the bird is gone.

The council says trapping pigeons is a ‘last resort’, but finding suitable trapping locations and operating a trap will be a ‘significant challenge’.

Coun Leigh said: “It would be impossible to remove all pigeons from town centres, both practically and financially, and will be necessary to tolerate at least some pigeons – many people expect and even enjoy seeing some.