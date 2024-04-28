Body found in search for missing Retford teenager Jacob Crompton
Specialist teams have been carrying out extensive land and water searches after Jacob Crompton was reported missing on Sunday, March 24, 2024.
The 19-year-old had been on a night out in Retford but failed to return home.
Sadly, a body was found in the River Idle, north of Retford, on Saturday morning (April 27).
Whilst formal identification has yet to take place, Jacob’s family has been informed.
Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Jacob’s family have been informed.
She added: “Our thoughts are with them at what I know will be an extremely difficult time.
“I would like to thank members of the public for sharing our appeal, and for the support and assistance they have given to our officers.
“Although our searches have concluded, officers are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances surrounding Jacob’s disappearance.
“A file will be prepared for the coroner.”