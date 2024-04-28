Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Specialist teams have been carrying out extensive land and water searches after Jacob Crompton was reported missing on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

The 19-year-old had been on a night out in Retford but failed to return home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly, a body was found in the River Idle, north of Retford, on Saturday morning (April 27).

Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.

Whilst formal identification has yet to take place, Jacob’s family has been informed.

Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Jacob’s family have been informed.

She added: “Our thoughts are with them at what I know will be an extremely difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank members of the public for sharing our appeal, and for the support and assistance they have given to our officers.

“Although our searches have concluded, officers are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances surrounding Jacob’s disappearance.