Double award nomination hailed 'testament for tears' by North Nottinghamshire dog rescue charity
The Animal Star Awards were created in 2016 to give recognition to animals and humans alike for the extraordinary things that they do for one another.
The awards organisation has more categories than any other in the UK, with aims to “recognise and raise awareness” for more people who do incredible things for animals.
Doggy Dens UK Rescue, based at Rex Pets Hotel in Cuckney, has received two nominations for this year’s awards.
The charity is a finalist for both ‘Dog Rescue/Rehoming Organisation of the Year’ and ‘International Rescue’.
Charity founder, Denise Hardwick, said: “To all our staff and volunteers that have made this rescue what it is today. Thank you.
“I am so proud. We are totally thrilled to be nominated. All our team work so hard behind the scenes to make dreams come true.
“This is a testament to all our tears.”
Since forming in 2020, the charity has rescued, rehabilitated and rehomed hundreds of dogs from Macedonia and across the UK.
The team work in partnership with Pawpers in the Ruff, a not for profit organisation in Macedonia.
Earlier this year, the charity launched an official website – doggydensukrescue.co.uk – along with a sponsorship scheme, issuing supporters with monthly newsletters and exclusive content, including a weekly podcast.
The charity has also grown in support over the years as their Facebook group – www.fb.com/groups/858365078241660 – now has more than 11,000 members.
The winners and highly commended nominees will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony on November 9 in Nottingham later this year.