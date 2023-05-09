News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
32 minutes ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
3 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
5 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
5 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
7 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Blyth welcomes new McDonald's restaurant

A new McDonald’s restaurant which has opened near Worksop has created about 80 new full and part-time jobs for the local community.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 9th May 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:19 BST

The new restaurant, which will be open 24/7, has opened at Blyth’s Euro Garages.

It follows a significant investment from local franchisee, Mark Clapham, and will feature table service, self-ordering kiosks, a large outside patio area and a drive thru with Smart Digital Drive-Thru menu boards.

Read More
Sinkhole opens up in Worksop street
A brand-new McDonald’s restaurant has opened at Blyth’s Euro Garages. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.A brand-new McDonald’s restaurant has opened at Blyth’s Euro Garages. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.
A brand-new McDonald’s restaurant has opened at Blyth’s Euro Garages. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.
Most Popular

Mr Clapham, who now owns and operates 11 McDonald’s restaurants across South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, said “We are delighted to have opened another McDonald’s restaurant in Euro Garages and can’t wait to see the local Blyth customers, both new and old, enjoy our services on offer.

People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new employees with the jobs our restaurant will create.

“We’re committed to investing in opportunities for a mix of all ages, life stages and backgrounds, promoting flexibility and equality.”

Related topics:McDonald'sWorksopBlythNottinghamshireSouth Yorkshire