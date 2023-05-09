The new restaurant, which will be open 24/7, has opened at Blyth’s Euro Garages.

It follows a significant investment from local franchisee, Mark Clapham, and will feature table service, self-ordering kiosks, a large outside patio area and a drive thru with Smart Digital Drive-Thru menu boards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A brand-new McDonald’s restaurant has opened at Blyth’s Euro Garages. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

Mr Clapham, who now owns and operates 11 McDonald’s restaurants across South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, said “We are delighted to have opened another McDonald’s restaurant in Euro Garages and can’t wait to see the local Blyth customers, both new and old, enjoy our services on offer.

“People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new employees with the jobs our restaurant will create.

Advertisement

Advertisement