The famous orange bottle is having its very own purple party for Bluebell Wood in North Anston.

Henderson’s Relish has released 2,000 purple bottles in celebration of the hospice’s 15th birthday, with all proceeds to be donated to Bluebell Wood.

As well as the bottles, Henderson’s also made a generous donation of £2,000 to the hospice earlier in the year.

Showing off the special purple bottles are, from left: Matt Davies (Henderson's general manager), artist Luke Horton, Pip Colley and Ruth Wallbank (both Bluebell Wood). Photo: Submitted

The uniquely designed purple bottles are £4 and available on Bluebell Wood’s online shop at bluebellwood.org/shop

They will also be sold in Cannon Hall Farm Shop, Welbeck Farm Shop, LukeHorton Art (Hillsborough), Manor Farm, Matlock Farm Park, Eastfield Soft Fruit Farm, The Makers store (Meadowhall), Polka Dott (Ecclesfield) and the Sheffield Local Maker Showcase (Meadowhall).

A pop-up shop is also taking place at Meadowhall tomorrow (Tuesday).

The bottles were designed in collaboration with Sheffield artist, Luke Horton.

Henderson's Relish has created a special limited-edition purple bottle for Bluebell Wood. Photo: Other

He said: “It was a privilege to be asked to design such a special piece of art for a product so synonymous with Sheffield, in support of such a worthy cause.

“I can't wait to see the bottles fly off the shelves for Bluebell Wood!”

Matt Davies, Henderson’s Relish general manager, said: “As a family-run business, we know just how important Bluebell Wood is to so many families in Sheffield and beyond.

“It’s a pleasure to support the hospice through the proceeds of this very special limited-edition Bluebell Wood bottle.”

Since opening its doors in 2008, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice has supported thousands of families with children who have life-shortening conditions.

Pip Colley, Bluebell Wood regional fundraiser for Sheffield, said: “We’re delighted and so thankful that Henderson’s Relish and Luke Horton have decided to release a Bluebell Wood bottle.

“Not only is it unique and beautiful, but it will help us to raise vital funds for the hospice, the services of which so many families desperately need.

“If you’re a Hendo’s fan, don’t hesitate to buy your very own purple bottle.

"We anticipate that they will be very popular.