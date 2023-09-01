'Beautiful' autumn and winter garden free demonstrations to run at Worksop garden centre

Notcutts Dukeries Garden Centre in Welbeck, Worksop, has announced a series of free, expert demonstrations for cooler months.

The demonstrations will equip local gardeners with the knowledge and skills needed to create a stunning autumn garden at home.

The programme of events will cover various topics designed to help gardeners make the most of their outside space during autumn and winter.

Andrew Rawson, Garden Centre Manager at Notcutts Dukeries, is set to give a series of free demonstrations for local gardening enthusiasts this autumn. Photo by Notcutts Group Ltd

Led by Andrew Rawson, garden centre manager at Notcutts Dukeries, these demonstrations are open to everyone.

Andrew said: "We're thrilled to invite all gardening enthusiasts.

“Whether experienced or new to gardening, to our free Wednesday morning demonstrations.

"Our goal is to empower everyone to make the most of their outdoor spaces.

“And these sessions will provide practical tips and inspiration for creating and maintaining a stunning autumn garden.”

The demonstrations will be held every Wednesday morning at 9.45am throughout September and October.

Topics include ‘Planting Ideas for Bulbs and Bedding’ to help gardeners achieve maximum impact and colour as spring approaches.

‘The Complete Autumn and Winter Lawn Care Programme’ includes essential tasks to transform worn summer lawn into a lush green carpet

during the cooler months.

‘Preparing Your Garden for Winter’ with valuable advice on protecting plants, shrubs and trees from the cold and frost while maintaining a haven for wildlife.

No booking is required.

Guests are welcome to gather at Notcutts Dukeries restaurant area at 9.45am every Wednesday from September 6 to October 25.