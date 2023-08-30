Just shy of £1 million will buy you this gem -- one of Worksop's finest houses
Check out our photo gallery below for a glance at this superb three-bedroom gem, with annexe, at Sparken Hill, one of the town’s most desirable areas.
No expense has been spared by the current owners in extending and modernising the house to the highest of standards. So no wonder Worksop estate agents William H. Brown are excited to invite offers in the region of £900,000 for a sale with no upward chain.
Recent updates include a Control4 home automation system, whereby you can control all your heating, lighting, security and entertainment using your mobile phone or iPad.
High-quality speakers have been installed in the open-plan kitchen, snug and dining area, while underfloor heating adds a luxurious feel to the whole of the ground floor.
As well as the open-plan space, there is a lounge, study, utility room, cloakroom with WC and pantry on that ground floor, while upstairs, you will find the three bedrooms, one of which has an en suite bathroom and walk-in dressing room/wardrobe. There is also a family bathroom.
The annexe is a versatile space, currently being used as a studio. It has a kitchenette and a WC, as well as access to a ground-floor storage room that could be converted into a gym or even a fourth bedroom.
Outside isn’t bad either! The gated entrance at the front presents a lawned and enclosed garden with ample off-street parking space. The back garden features another lawn with mature borders and space for a large patio.
