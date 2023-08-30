Stand by to be wowed by one of the finest family homes on the property market in Worksop at the moment – and one valued at just shy of £1 million.

Check out our photo gallery below for a glance at this superb three-bedroom gem, with annexe, at Sparken Hill, one of the town’s most desirable areas.

No expense has been spared by the current owners in extending and modernising the house to the highest of standards. So no wonder Worksop estate agents William H. Brown are excited to invite offers in the region of £900,000 for a sale with no upward chain.

Recent updates include a Control4 home automation system, whereby you can control all your heating, lighting, security and entertainment using your mobile phone or iPad.

High-quality speakers have been installed in the open-plan kitchen, snug and dining area, while underfloor heating adds a luxurious feel to the whole of the ground floor.

As well as the open-plan space, there is a lounge, study, utility room, cloakroom with WC and pantry on that ground floor, while upstairs, you will find the three bedrooms, one of which has an en suite bathroom and walk-in dressing room/wardrobe. There is also a family bathroom.

The annexe is a versatile space, currently being used as a studio. It has a kitchenette and a WC, as well as access to a ground-floor storage room that could be converted into a gym or even a fourth bedroom.

Outside isn’t bad either! The gated entrance at the front presents a lawned and enclosed garden with ample off-street parking space. The back garden features another lawn with mature borders and space for a large patio.

Once you’ve browsed through our photos, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Heart of the home At the heart of the £900,000 Worksop home is an open-plan kitchen, snug and dining area. Finished to an exceptionally high standard, it features tiled flooring with underfloor heating, a skylight to the ceiling and recessed lighting. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen luxury Integrated appliances in the luxurious kitchen include ovens, fridge, freezer, drinks fridge, two dishwashers, Quooker taps for boiling water and sparkling water, and a waste disposal unit. There is also a range of wall and base units, an inset sink with drainer, a central island and sliding doors that lead out to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Home automation system The open-plan kitchen, snug and dining area is fitted with a Control4 home automation system, whereby you can control your heating, lighting, security and entertainment from your mobile phone or iPad. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . High specification Off the kitchen is this lovely lounge or living room, which demonstrates how the property has been modernised and finished to a high specification. It is bright and comfortable, with two side-windows, either side of a focal-point media wall, and a front-facing window. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales