BBC Radio Sheffield presenter Paulette Edwards will be guest judging the Worksop’s Got Talent auditions.

Paulette Edwards, who has been entertaining local audiences for 20 years will be guest judging the Worksop’s Got Talent auditions on Sunday September 1.

Paulette Edwards said: “I’m really looking forward to discovering some amazing local talent! Apply now and we’ll see you there.”

James Clarke, event organiser, says: “Worksop’s Got Talent continues to grow each year and I’m so excited to find our best ever line-up of talent! Buy your tickets and follow us on social media to stay up to date on our most spectacular show yet.”

On Sunday September 1 Organisers are looking for the best varied talent that Worksop has to offer, ranging from singers to dancers to comedians to magicians and anything else that they haven’t seen before.

The lucky 12 finalists will then perform in front of 700 local people and an all-star celebrity judging panel in November.

The first celebrity judge to be announced was award-winning ‘Coronation Street’ actor, Jude Riordan.

There are no age restrictions to take part and wannabe finalists should email [email protected] with their full name, age, talent and contact

number. Previous contestants have gone on to perform at high-profile corporate

gigs, go viral online with millions of views and even appear on several TV programmes, including The Voice UK.

Worksop’s Got Talent, is returning for an 8th year on Friday, 8th November 2024 at North Notts Arena and tickets are on sale now for £10 each https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/worksopsgottalent.

Since 2016, Worksop’s Got Talent has raised £145,000 for national sight loss charity, Retina UK, as well as winning nine awards, selling out seven times (with 700 guests each year) and earning the event organiser invitations to Buckingham Palace, Downing Street and the House of Commons.

Previous celebrity judges have included Grammy-winning songwriter, Eliot Kennedy, Coronation Street star, Kym Marsh, Emmerdale actor, Dean Andrews, S Club 7 legend, Jo O’Meara, Sheffield Wednesday footballer, Liam Palmer.

