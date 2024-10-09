Bawtry hotel unites with Doncaster footballers and rugby players for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Players from Doncaster Rovers FC and Doncaster Belles RFC were at the Crown Hotel in Bawtry to launch a bra bank donation point in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The initiative, organised by Visit Bawtry and Sisi Events as part of Pink Bawtry, aims to raise awareness and support for breast cancer research and patients.

The bra bank, located at The Crown Hotel on High Street, encourages locals to donate gently used bras, which will be recycled to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and the money raised throughout Pink Bawtry will go directly to fund breast cancer research.

The Crown Hotel raised more than £2,100 including gift aid for this incredible charity when some of the staff ran Pretty Muddy in Sheffield and Race for Life in Doncaster and becoming a bra donation point was there next step in their fundraising efforts.

Launching the bra bank at the Crown Hotel in Bawtry are, from left: Tom Nixon, James Maxwell (both Doncaster Rovers FC), Sarah Robinson (Sisi Events),Ross Jarvie (chairmain, Bawtry Retail Association), Charlotte Lister (Crown Hotel), Lilli Broadhurst, Arianne Parnham (both Doncaster Belles RFC). Photo: Pears Photography

Every bra or money donation makes a difference in the fight against breast cancer, helping to support ongoing research and provide much-needed aid to those affected.

Unfortunately breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers in the UK, affecting both men and women.

While it is predominantly seen in women with around 55,000 being diagnosed each year, men are also at risk with around 370 being diagnosed.

Awareness is crucial for early detection and successful treatment.

Craig Dowie, the hotel’s managing director, said: “That’s why The Crown Hotel are so proud to have joined with Doncaster Rovers and Doncaster Belles after working together for more than 10 years, to raise awareness and vital funds for Cancer Research UK by not only becoming a bra donation point but by joining 70 other businesses in Bawtry turning pink to try and raise £10,000 for this incredible charity.

"We look forward to working together with the clubs on future charity endeavours.

"Together we can make a difference”

You can donate to Pink Bawtry via fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/unite/pink-bawtry-2024

Other events taking place that people can get involved include the Pink Duck Treasure Hunt this Saturday, October 12, from 10.30am, Yasmine fashion show on Thursday, October 17, an 80’s themed ‘Party in the Pink’ at Bawtry’s Bar and Brasserie on Friday, October 18, Princess appearances from GP Princesses at the Phoenix Theatre on Sunday, October 20 and a fundraising finale party at Pangea on Friday, October 25.