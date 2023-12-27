A Bassetlaw parish where more than half of the land could become a solar farm says locals feel as are being ‘suffocated’ by developments.

The Steeple Renewables Project (SRP) is a proposed 400MW solar farm around village of Sturton-le-Steeple.

Developer RES says it would provide green electricity for more than 150,000 homes per year, and would provide a £224m investment for the area.

A map shows large areas of land are under consideration around Sturton-le-Steeple – the full extent will be confirmed in consultation during 2024.

Coun Andrew Frankish, chair of Sturton-le-Steeple Parish Council, said: “The size of application is huge.

"Almost to a person, residents are opposed to something on this scale.

“It is ludicrously big.

"With another solar farm starting construction in February, it feels like we’re being suffocated.

“Residents feel like they’re being forgotten about with this Government policy favouring solar farms.”

RES says the construction would create 400 jobs over the 24 month build, and has raised the possibility of an electricity discount for the local community.

However, Coun Frankish doubts the local area will see the benefits.

He continued: “We understand the need for green energy and net zero targets, but we need a long-term plan for the area rather than just covering everywhere with solar farms.

“We are supportive of the West Burton fusion project – it will bring infrastructure to the area and provide jobs for our kids for years.

“But this solar farm won’t provide jobs for local people.

"In fact, it will take away farmland when many of our local residents are farmers.

“We have been told that the electricity discount will work out to about £100 a year, which won’t even cover the decrease in property values.

“We’re happy for the area to keep providing energy – that’s what we have always done with the nearby West Burton.

“But this feels like short-term capitalisation, we need a long-term, holistic approach.”

A spokesperson for RES said: “We’re working closely with the local community on these early proposals and recently welcomed more than 120 visitors at two public events where attendees had the opportunity to speak directly to the project team.

"We would like to thank the local community for their active participation and valuable comments.

“Over the coming months we’ll continue to carefully review the feedback we receive, in addition to the findings from ongoing technical and environmental survey work, to help us shape and refine the design of SRP.

“We plan to present more detailed proposals in a further round of consultation in 2024, when we will also share more information on the tailored community benefits package that would be delivered if the project becomes operational.

"We continue to welcome suggestions from the community about what schemes they would like to see supported by SRP that will help to provide a positive lasting legacy in the local area.

“We’d encourage anyone with an interest in the proposals to take a look at our project website.