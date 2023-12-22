A vast overhead power line stretching through part of Nottinghamshire would leave some villages with “pylons on all sides”, local politicians say.

The National Grid is proposing a new high voltage line stretching from Cottingham in East Yorkshire to High Marnham, between Newark and Worksop.

It says the proposed upgrade is needed to increase power capacity in the Midlands and connect to a proposed offshore wind farm.

Early plans for the scheme show the power lines passing close to the Bassetlaw villages of Misterton, North Wheatley, Woodbeck and East Drayton.

National Grid says the upgrade is needed to increase power capacity in the midlands. Photo: Submitted

Local leaders say the National Grid should move the line offshore or underground to minimise the visual harm.

Vicki Wilson, chair of North and South Wheatley Council said: “We feel there has been little consultation and it would appear a line has just been drawn across our countryside with no thought or knowledge of how it would effect communities.

“Residents would not be concerned if the upgrade followed the present route of pylons as they are already there.

“It will also have a visual impact on the countryside – the village will have pylons on all sides.”

She also questioned why it involved a new substation being built at High Marnham, when the West Burton power station would allow for a shorter route.

Coun Hazel Brand (Ind) who represents Misterton on Bassetlaw Council, said: “While everyone appreciates the need for increasing capacity, the community has concerns.

“With three pylons every kilometre, this will negatively impact on a local pub and tourism facilities in Misterton.”

She said residents believed National Grid should run the cables underwater, underground or through an existing supply line to the east.

If these weren’t possible, residents believe they should ‘completely re-evaluate the route’.

A map released by the National Grid shows its preferred corridor for the pylons, with the exact route to be determined.

Questions about the proposal were also raised at a recent full meeting of Bassetlaw Council.

Coun James Naish (Lab), council leader, said the authority wanted ‘robust justification’ why this route would cause the least environmental harm.

He said: “This will include the use or lack of use of underground cabling, and the council has already recommended that this option is proactively explored in more visually sensitive areas and where cumulative impacts are potentially the greatest.”

Due to its capacity, the project is a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project, meaning it will be determined by the government’s planning inspectorate, instead of Bassetlaw Council.

A National Grid spokesperson said: “The North Humber to High Marnham project is part of the Great Grid Upgrade and is needed urgently to connect new green energy to the grid to ensure homes and businesses in Humberside, Nottinghamshire and across the country can benefit from more affordable, clean electricity.

“We understand that plans for new infrastructure can cause concern in nearby communities and we are giving careful consideration to environmental and community impacts, and to all the feedback we receive through our consultation processes.

“We are still at a very early stage in developing our plans for this project, much of which is proposed to run alongside an existing overhead line.