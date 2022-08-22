Bassetlaw paramedic supports disabled children with new sensory play start-up

Kim Wolverson, of Retford, launched Sensory Wonder, witnessing first-hand how sensory play can assist with childhood development.

After researching the different types of equipment used to help children explore their surroundings through touch, sound, sight, taste and smell, she realised how sensory play can assist with childhood development, particularly for children with mental and physical disabilities.

Witnessing the positive impact upon her own son, Kim began looking at ways of purchasing sensory toys that could be used at home.

Kim Wolverson, founder of Sensory Wonder, with specialist play equipment

Although some companies offered the chance for families to rent equipment for a short period, there was nowhere locally providing the service.

Kim initially rented equipment from a provider and teamed up with a local childminder to test her ideas.

After seeing how children responded to the specialist equipment, she put her ideas into practice and explored ways of making sensory equipment more accessible to local families.

Sensory play toys at Sensory Wonder

Working with Bassetlaw District Council, and with the support of Launchpad business support programme, Kim took part in a number of free workshops helping her to understand the finances of running a business.

With plans to run sensory play sessions herself, she spent time learning about how to comply with health and safety regulations, as well as harnessing social media to help others understand the positive impact sensory play can have on children.

Kim said: “If you’d asked me a few years ago whether I’d ever run my own business, I’d have laughed at you.

"Working with Launchpad has given me the confidence to believe in myself and my business idea. I’m hoping to expand the number of play sessions I host each month, as well as purchase additional equipment.”

Kim Wolverson, founder of Sensory Wonder

Fiona Humpage, Launchpad business adviser, said: “Like many people, Kim didn’t initially set out to run a business, after reaching out to Launchpad to develop her business plans, also received a grant from Bassetlaw District Council, which she was able to use to invest in additional pieces of sensory play equipment.”