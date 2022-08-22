‘Death trap’ handmade scooter destroyed after rider detained in Creswell

Bolsover and Clowne SNT officers said they came across a male rider and a handmade scooter on Friday (August 19), after receiving a number of complaints about it over the past few weeks.

The rider was reported for riding with no insurance and no licence. He was also found in possession of cannabis.

A spokesperson said: “The scooter will now be sent for destruction as it is clearly a death trap with the fuel tank secured in place with shoe laces and tie wraps.

“The rider will also be dealt with for the possession of cannabis which is a Class B drug, contrary to popular belief.”