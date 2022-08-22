News you can trust since 1895

‘Death trap’ handmade scooter destroyed after rider detained in Creswell

Officers have seized a dangerous handmade scooter in Creswell – with a fuel tank secured in place with shoe laces.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 10:14 am

Bolsover and Clowne SNT officers said they came across a male rider and a handmade scooter on Friday (August 19), after receiving a number of complaints about it over the past few weeks.

The rider was reported for riding with no insurance and no licence. He was also found in possession of cannabis.

A spokesperson said: “The scooter will now be sent for destruction as it is clearly a death trap with the fuel tank secured in place with shoe laces and tie wraps.

A dangerous handmade scooter was seized by officers on Friday (August 19).

“The rider will also be dealt with for the possession of cannabis which is a Class B drug, contrary to popular belief.”

“No amount is legal to possess and it is an offence to have it on you or smoke it either in public or private – this includes your own address.”

