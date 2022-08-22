‘Death trap’ handmade scooter destroyed after rider detained in Creswell
Officers have seized a dangerous handmade scooter in Creswell – with a fuel tank secured in place with shoe laces.
Bolsover and Clowne SNT officers said they came across a male rider and a handmade scooter on Friday (August 19), after receiving a number of complaints about it over the past few weeks.
The rider was reported for riding with no insurance and no licence. He was also found in possession of cannabis.
A spokesperson said: “The scooter will now be sent for destruction as it is clearly a death trap with the fuel tank secured in place with shoe laces and tie wraps.
“The rider will also be dealt with for the possession of cannabis which is a Class B drug, contrary to popular belief.”
“No amount is legal to possess and it is an offence to have it on you or smoke it either in public or private – this includes your own address.”