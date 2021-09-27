MenWalkTalk has been providing a space where men can talk openly about mental health issues, whilst enjoying the great outdoors since Matt Pollard launched the scheme in Littlehampton in January 2020.

Bassetlaw men aged 18 and over can get involved after Bassetlaw Clinical Commissioning Group funded a local branch of the charity through the Get Out Get Active scheme.

Since launching in the region the scheme has gone from strength to strength and has now added extra walks to cope with demand.

GGOGA Bassetlaw development officer, Paula Graham, who has been involved in setting up the local branch said: “The walks are going really well and we have now added one at Langold Lake which is the last Saturday of every month at 11am, they meet at the café.”

The new walk comes after it was revealed MenWalkTalk founder Matthew Pollard, from West Sussex, has been recognised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the UK's 1685th Point of Light.

The Point of Light recognitions are part of a daily award programme supported by all members of Parliament and serves to highlight the contributions that volunteers, charity leaders and campaigners are making in their local communities.Mr Pollard said: “I am so so surprised and grateful to receive this recognition from the Prime Minister.

“The recognition isn’t all about my work, I have to give credit to the core group of guys who have made MenWalkTalk the welcoming community offering peer support for any newcomer what it is from the start and to my team of trusted volunteers who have helped establish and grow a bigger group offer across the UK.

“And finally a huge thank you to our ambassadors David Tag and Dan Westwood who regularly get involved and support us in raising awareness of the MenWalkTalk offer and events.

“I hope that this point of light recognition reaffirms to any guy reading this that it’s okay to talk, there will always be someone prepared to listen, however scary it may feel, you are welcome to join us online or in person. When in doubt; walk it out.”

In a personal letter to Matthew, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “By speaking out publicly on the importance of mental health and male suicide, you are helping to end the stigma around this issue.

"Your initiative MenWalkTalk has created an environment where men can improve their mental and physical wellbeing, encouraging each other to talk, rather than suffering in silence.”