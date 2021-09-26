Monday September 27: These are the Worksop buses cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers
Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.
The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Monday September 27.
Service 19 Worksop to Rotherham - 0520
Service 19a Worksop to Rotherham - 1055 1155 1355 1655
Service 19 Rotherham to Worksop – 1335 1435 1635 1820
Service 19a Rotherham to Worksop - 0611(Din) 0630
Service 19 Rotherham to Thurcroft – 1220 1320 1520
Service 21 Worksop to Doncaster - 0735 1335 1735
Service 22 Worksop to Doncaster – 0622 1355
Service 25 Worksop to Doncaster - 0905 1605
Service 21 Doncaster to Worksop – 1020 1720
Service 22 Doncaster to Worksop - 0735
Service 25 Doncaster to Worksop - 1450 1850
Service 43 Worksop to Retford – 1405
Service 43 Retford to Worksop – 1435
Service 77 Worksop to Chesterfield – 0845
Service 77 Chesterfield to Worksop – 1015
SherwoodArrow service will not operate Retford to Nottingham at 1645 and Nottingham to Retford at 1850