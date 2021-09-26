Monday September 27: These are the Worksop buses cancelled due to 'shortage' of Stagecoach drivers

Bus company Stagecoach has cancelled a number of services in Worksop due to ‘a shortage of drivers’.

By Sam Jackson
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 10:43 pm

The firm says that due to ‘staff shortages’ the following services will not be able to operate on Monday September 27.

Service 19 Worksop to Rotherham - 0520

Several bus services in and around Worksop have been cancelled or changed.

Service 19a Worksop to Rotherham - 1055 1155 1355 1655

Service 19 Rotherham to Worksop – 1335 1435 1635 1820

Service 19a Rotherham to Worksop - 0611(Din) 0630

Service 19 Rotherham to Thurcroft – 1220 1320 1520

Service 21 Worksop to Doncaster - 0735 1335 1735

Service 22 Worksop to Doncaster – 0622 1355

Service 25 Worksop to Doncaster - 0905 1605

Service 21 Doncaster to Worksop – 1020 1720

Service 22 Doncaster to Worksop - 0735

Service 25 Doncaster to Worksop - 1450 1850

Service 43 Worksop to Retford – 1405

Service 43 Retford to Worksop – 1435

Service 77 Worksop to Chesterfield – 0845

Service 77 Chesterfield to Worksop – 1015

SherwoodArrow service will not operate Retford to Nottingham at 1645 and Nottingham to Retford at 1850