The Government has confirmed that Bassetlaw will receive a share of £3,391,320 from £2.6 billion of funding to help level up the community via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

UKSPF, launched on April 13, is part of the government’s plans to level up all parts of the UK through boosting jobs, regenerating high streets, spreading opportunities, improving public services, and creating a sense of local pride and belonging.

Every part of the UK will receive an allocation of UKSPF for the years 2022/23, 2023/24 and 2024/25 to level up their communities.

Bassetlaw District Council will develop a local investment plan with input from local businesses, voluntary groups and the Bassetlaw MP, Brendan Clarke-Smith, which will set out how they intend to use the funding.

The plan will be submitted in the summer (June 30 to August 1 2022), and first payments are anticipated to be made from October 2022.

Councillor Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Three days after the referendum I called for a Brexit dividend for Bassetlaw and it looks like we are now seeing some of that money.

“Whilst I am pleased that we have been given the highest allocation in Nottinghamshire, this does show the level of challenge we face across the district.

“As with all Government announcements, the devil is in the detail, it does look like we will have to choose from their list of priorities when it comes to spending the money.

“Whilst this funding is a step in the right direction, I hope that this is just the first instalment.

“We need to see real year on year investment from this fund in order to increase local pride and deliver improvements to people’s life chances and opportunities in Bassetlaw.”

Mr Clarke-Smith, said: “I am incredibly proud of Bassetlaw and know that our best days lie ahead.

“I am determined to work with the Government to ensure that everyone from our area is able to reach their full potential.

“That is why I welcome the investment of £3,391,320 for Bassetlaw District Council, which can be used across a range of projects from supporting adults who lack basic numeracy skills, helping young people into good jobs, and regenerating our high streets.

“This investment will help local residents to fulfil their potential, while reducing regional inequalities that have been left untouched for too long.”

Guidance of what the UKSPF can be used towards can be viewed here.