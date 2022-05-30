Colleagues within Bassetlaw Hospital’s A4 Ward will be celebrating the reopening of their garden with a special tea party to mark the Platinum Jubilee on Monday, June 6, at 1.30pm.

A4, a ward which specialises in elderly care and general medicine, routinely hosts garden parties and other events for patients staying within the service, often marking occasions throughout the year with a bit of rest and relaxation safely away from the ward.

The patients and health professionals have received many donations from local organisations to perfect their new garden.

The team have worked closely with the Bassetlaw League of Friends, a charity which supports and fundraises on behalf of the Worksop hospital, amongst other well-wishers to completely revitalise the outdoor area, adding a sheltered section of the garden and artificial grass for picnicking.

Dawn Clare, activities coordinator on Ward A4, said: “The support we have received in regards to our little project has been nothing short of amazing.

"This garden area gets a lot of use and we often allow patients to use it as a place to sit, get a little bit of sunshine weather permitting, as well as get involved in activities in the summer months.

“Together as a ward, we set ourselves the task of sprucing up the area, calling in support from the League of Friends, as well as other local well-wishers – the finished product is outstanding, and we can’t wait to host our Jubilee tea part at the end of May for patients and colleagues.”

Attendees will be treated to non-alcoholic Pimms, strawberries and cream and other bits and pieces to tickle the fancy of those celebrating.

There will also be a special performance by Andre ‘the Singing Porter’, a much-loved and talented member of the team.

Dawn added: “We have to say thank you to all those that made this garden possible.

The garden will have string lights put up and flowers planted.