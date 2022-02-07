Bassetlaw ghosthunter claims she has spotted the ghost of a teen who died in a motorcycle accident in 1945

Rachel Parsons, aged 49, who leads the Retford Ghost Hunters, was travelling with her friend, Will, 28, to search for potential locations when she heard the story of Catherine Bystock.

Known locally as the Metheringham Lass, she visited the former site of RAF Metheringham, in Lincolnshire on Sunday January 23 and was shocked when viewers on a livestream noticed a ghostly figure.

Catherine Bystock was a 19-year-old woman who died in a motorcycle crash outside the RAF base during WWII.

The figure spotted by ghosthunter Rachel Parsons, from Retford.

Many residents have reported sightings over the years of a young woman crying in the middle of the road.

Eerie footage captured by Rachel, allegedly show the skeletal face of Catherine and a 'cat ball' lighting up in the same position they heard tapping on the car.

Mother-of-one Rachel from Retford, said: "As part of our team, we quite often go around places to look for potential locations for ghost sightings.

"My friend and I were researching the area and came across a story about a haunted road and the Metheringham Lass, Catherine Bystock.

"We parked up on the road which was built on top of a runway. It was the former site of RAF Metheringham.

"It was freezing conditions. We used a technique of a call out: 'Catherine, are you here?' and relayed the story of Catherine Bystock.

"We had, what we call, cat balls. If someone taps the ball, they flash. We put one of those on the front of the car.

"I pulled the window down and I said: 'if anybody is here, let us know.' "Then, suddenly, there was a massive thump on the car, this frightened us.

"As well as that, the ball on the front of the car had started to flash. We were livestreaming this at the time, and we could see that people had noticed the ghost."

Rachel gave up her role as a nurse in the NHS last year to focus on ghosthunting full-time - a hobby she has been doing for the last 20 years.

After returning home, Rachel said she was flooded with messages about the sighting and reviewed the footage.

She added: "When I got home and reviewed the footage, you can see her [Catherine Bystock] standing there in front of the car.

"It even looks like she had her hand like she was holding a cigarette. You could even see her skeleton face.

"I believe we caught Catherine. I know there are sceptics out there, but this is my line of work.

"The story is that she was on her motorbike with her boyfriend and died down that road. Lots of people have seen her.

"I have heard stories about people seeing her and her asking for help.

"It was scary. I have been doing this for 20 years now and I didn't expect to see this."

After years of visiting haunted locations across the country, Rachel continues to battle the sceptics and provide evidence of sightings on her social media page.

She added: "It's the continuous interest of the unknown.

"We've never found the answer, but we always say: 'We've not found the answer, but we do have fun trying to find it'.

"To the sceptics, we say come along. To a certain extent, I am a sceptic. But, come along and see what we do.

"Over the years, we have seen many ghosts and use an earpiece app and Bluetooth speakers so we can listen for any potential sounds.

"We've also had the classic bangs on the ceiling. It is very excitable. I love this job."